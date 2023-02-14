The 2023 Super Bowl came down to the wire; that included a controversial holding penalty the Chiefs used to run down the clock and kick a game-winning field goal. Big Charlie’s owner Paul Staico said he thought the game could’ve gone either way.

“It was Ali and Frazier,” Staico said. “Monday might be your day, Tuesday might be my day, and that’s all it was. Yesterday was our day. The next day, I don’t know.”

Kansas City was led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who Staico couldn’t help but praise, comparing the 27-year-old quarterback to another athlete with a knack for winning big games.

“I think we have Michael Jordan,” Staico said. “When you got Michael Jordan, you got a shot,” Staico said.

Back in Missouri, Kansas City is getting ready to host a Super Bowl parade that’s expected to draw at least 500,000 people to celebrate the team’s second title in four years.

Meanwhile in South Philly, it’s back to business as usual for Big Charlie’s during the NFL offseason.

“We always talk about football,” Staico said. “If it ain’t football on, we create something about football. We talk about the draft, we talk about the schedule. We’re always in football mode.”