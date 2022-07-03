Philly restaurants raise funds for abortion access

On Saturday night in Philadelphia, your dining dollars could support abortion access.

Over 40 Philadelphia restaurants have come together to raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds, which helps to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion for patients throughout the country.

Some or all of the participating restaurants’ proceeds from Saturday will go to the network.

The idea bloomed in Amanda Shulman’s restaurant, Her Place Supper Club in Center City, during a pre-service meeting with her manager, Julianna Bursack.

After the news of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe vs. Wade on Friday, “the energy was so low, everyone was feeling really horrible,” Shulman said.

They first considered sharing their stance on Instagram, just a message. But instead, they decided to take action.

“We should be doing something if we feel like we need people to know how we feel,” Shulman thought.

The fundraiser was originally going to be one dinner service at Her Place Supper Club. But then, it grew, and rapidly.

With one email to the Sisterly Love Collective, some texts to a few bar managers, and a post on Instagram to spread the idea, it took off. Shulman said she received an overwhelming amount of messages to be a part of the effort, which carried over into Saturday morning.

From a gloomy feeling on Friday, Shulman said the collective action has made her feel energized, and inspired.