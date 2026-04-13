LIVE from Penn Law: How the U.S. Supreme Court evolved through history
From Penn Carey Law School, a look at three consequential SCOTUS rulings. As The Court evolves with our democracy, how do generations view constitutional rights and ideals?Listen 51:37
In a special live broadcast from University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, this episode traces the history of the U.S. Supreme Court – how it was established, how it evolved and how each generation has wrestled with our constitutional rights and democratic ideals. With the 250th anniversary approaching, what has the Supreme Court meant for American democracy?
From the founding to Reconstruction, the New Deal to the Civil Rights movement and up to the Roberts Court, we’ll follow the fundamental tension between decisions that expanded personal liberties and those that limited them. We’ve got two legal scholars to help us unpack it all in front of a live audience of Penn Law students.
Guests:
Kermit Roosevelt, Professor of administrative justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and author of The Nation That Never Was: Reconstructing America’s Story
Amanda Shanor, Associate professor at the Wharton School. Before coming to Penn, she was a practicing civil rights lawyer at the ACLU
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