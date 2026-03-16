Pope Leo XIV to accept National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal this summer
The pope will attend the July 3 ceremony via live video link.
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Pope Leo XIV will accept the Liberty Medal from Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center during a ceremony on July 3.
The pope will not travel to Philadelphia to accept the award but will participate via live video.
Born Robert Prevost in Chicago, the pope is the first from the United States and he has local ties: Prevost completed his undergraduate studies at Villanova University.
The Liberty Medal ceremony typically happens in the fall. The Constitution Center is moving it up to July 3 to place the ceremony during Philadelphia’s semiquincentennial celebrations. The Constitution Center is partnering with the city of Philadelphia and Wawa Welcome American to make the ceremony part of Independence Week.
“The Holy Father is deeply grateful to the National Constitution Center for this prestigious award,” the Holy See wrote in a statement. “In such a meaningful anniversary for the American People, as they are called to reflect on the 250 years of their history holding the Constitution of the United States and Liberty as hallmarks of their heritage for future generations.”
Since 1989, the Liberty Medal has been awarded to world leaders, activists, politicians, judges and artists in recognition of their efforts to secure liberty worldwide. The pope will be the second religious leader to accept the award, behind the Dalai Lama in 2015.
Pope Leo was elected in May 2025. Vince Stango, interim president and CEO of the Constitution Center, said the Constitution Center would recognize his advocacy for religious liberty, freedom of conscience and human dignity.
“His Holiness has affirmed that peace cannot exist without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, and freedom of expression,” Stango said in a statement. “Principles that closely align with constitutional protections guaranteed by the First Amendment.”
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