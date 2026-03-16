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Pope Leo XIV will accept the Liberty Medal from Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center during a ceremony on July 3.

The pope will not travel to Philadelphia to accept the award but will participate via live video.

Born Robert Prevost in Chicago, the pope is the first from the United States and he has local ties: Prevost completed his undergraduate studies at Villanova University.

The Liberty Medal ceremony typically happens in the fall. The Constitution Center is moving it up to July 3 to place the ceremony during Philadelphia’s semiquincentennial celebrations. The Constitution Center is partnering with the city of Philadelphia and Wawa Welcome American to make the ceremony part of Independence Week.