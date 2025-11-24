From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

During the COVID lockdowns, Jeffrey Rosen, director of the National Constitution Center, dove into a deep reading of the philosophies that inspired the nation’s founders to conceive the Declaration of Independence. He even adopted their daily regimens to live into their concept of “happiness” as a lifestyle of self-reflection and mental discipline.

That resulted in Rosen’s book, “Pursuit of Happiness,” released last year.

But Rosen realized there was more he wanted to say about happiness, which could only be expressed through music.

“I spent a year during COVID reading Jefferson’s books and I tried to follow his crazy schedule. I got up two hours before dawn, read moral philosophy, watched the sunrise, and found that I was writing these unusual sonnets to sum up the wisdom,” Rosen said. “Toward the end of the project, I started writing songs.”