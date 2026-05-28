Cristopher Sanchez Makes Phillies History… and Isn’t Done Yet!

Cristopher Sanchez is now the Phillies’ all-time leader in consecutive scoreless innings, a remarkable achievement for the best left-handed pitcher in baseball. On Episode 1083 of Hittin’ Season, John Stolnis of The Good Phight breaks down Sanchez’ historic achievement with some eye-popping statistics and retells the legend of how Sanchez developed into a Cy Young contender. Also, the Phils swept the Padres in San Diego thanks to solid starting pitching, great bullpen work, and an offense that did just barely enough to squeak by. Up next, the Dodgers!