Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour heads to Philly: What to know ahead of the show

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Ok, BeyHive now let’s get in formation.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is heading to Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday night.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30.

Chopper 6 was over head on Tuesday as the stage is being set up.

Beyoncé’s stop in Philadelphia marks the tour’s first show in the U.S. and the only show in Pennsylvania.

Tickets for Wednesday’s show can be purchased here.

Here is what you need to know if you are heading to the Linc:

Getting to the Linc

SEPTA is an easy way to get the to show. Lincoln Financial Field is steps away from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line. Bus Routes 4 & 17 can also get you there.

There will be extra service on the Broad Street Line before and after the show.

Trains run every 8 to 10 minutes. Immediately following the end of the show, fans can find northbound trains waiting to provide local and express service back towards Center City and Fern Rock Transportation Center.

If you’re coming from New Jersey, it’s easy to transfer from PATCO to the Broad Street Line. Exit PATCO at 13th/Locust Street Station. Take the escalator or stairs to concourse level and exit PATCO’s fare gates. Follow the orange signs approximately one block through the concourse to the Broad Street Line at Walnut/Locust.