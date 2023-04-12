The current season of the league wraps up on May 28. While none of the teams in the summer series are viable contenders in the title race, Chelsea is still competing in the European UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, while Brighton is in the semifinals of the English FA Cup.

Hershey-native and U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic is currently on Chelsea’s squad, though reports have suggested that he will be moving on from the London club at the end of this season.

Chelsea was organizing its preseason training camp in Philly this summer, London’s Evening Standard reported in March.

Other American players who could feature in the summer tournament are goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, along with Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson of Fulham.

Members of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup winning squad in the competing teams should include goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, and midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández.