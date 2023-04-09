Sinead Farrelly back in soccer in time for shot at World Cup

She also signed this season with NJ/NY Gotham after joining the NWSL team in the preseason as a non-roster invitee.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it unless I was able to get that off my chest and get that story out because that healing, and the liberation from that had to occur before I could ever play again, so that was a huge catalyst,” she said.

Farrelly didn’t show much rust in Austin on Saturday. The 33-year-old was one of Ireland’s most impactful players in the first half, but acknowledged afterward that she was tired — a good kind of tired. The only thing that dulled her joy was that the Irish lost 2-0.

“I’m so overwhelmed, very happy, excited,” Farrelly said. “Obviously we wanted to win but I’m just really proud of the team. I am also very tired. I feel like I am manic right now and in an hour I’m going to completely crash. But I feel so supported here.”

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski coached Farrelly for a time 10 years ago when she played for FC Kansas City, one of the founding NWSL teams.

“Obviously it’s a good opportunity for her to earn a spot for a team that will compete in the World Cup,” he said about Farrelly’s call-up to Ireland, “but also just to see her back on the field because we know she’s a tremendous player. I had a chance to work with her. She’s a really skillful, total footballer. When I saw her after the game, I could see that joy in her eyes, too.”

Irish teammate Denise O’Sullivan said Farrelly is a welcome addition.

“Her calmness on the ball is different than everyone on the team, then her ability to get into spaces, get on the half-turn, she’s an excellent player with the ball at her feet,” O’Sullivan said.