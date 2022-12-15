Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women’s pro soccer

An investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players union found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating back to the beginnings nearly a decade ago of the league.

A report detailing the results of the year-long investigation was published Wednesday, a little over two months after the release in October of a report on a separate investigation by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players.

The second investigation also found instances of sexual abuse and manipulation. The NWSL-commissioned report said club staff in positions of power “made inappropriate sexual remarks to players, mocked players’ bodies, pressured players to lose unhealthy amounts of weight, crossed professional boundaries with players and created manipulative working conditions.”

“They used derogatory and insulting language towards players, displayed insensitivity toward players’ mental health, and engaged in retaliation against players who attempted to report or did report concerns,” the report said.

“This report clearly reflects how our league systemically failed to protect our players. On behalf of the Board and the league, let me first and foremost sincerely apologize to our players for those failures and missteps. They deserve, at a minimum, a safe and secure environment to participate at the highest level in a sport they love, and they have my unwavering commitment that delivering that change will remain a priority each and every day,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a news release.