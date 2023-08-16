Bruce Springsteen’s 2 Philly shows postponed due to illness

The shows were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Bruce Springsteen live on stage

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Due to an illness, the two-night Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band performances in Philadelphia have been postponed.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” read a statement posted on Bruce Springsteen on social media. “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

