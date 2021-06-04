This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

33-year-old Jacob Jaramillo was born with cystic fibrosis, a severe genetic disease that causes sticky mucus to build up in his organs, especially his lungs.

When he was diagnosed, doctors weren’t sure if he would live to see 30. His family understood that if they remained in their home country of Colombia, his chances of survival would be even lower. So in 2000, when Jaramillo was 12, he and his family packed their bags and moved to Canada.

At the time, Canada was considered one of the best countries in the world for CF patients. It has universal health coverage, more access to care, and patients had better chances of getting lifesaving lung transplants.

“Believe it or not, we used to be very proud that compared to our neighbors in the States, people with CF would live 10 years longer than our counterparts in the States,” Jaramillo said. “Things are clearly very different now.”

In 2019, a new miracle drug was released called Trikafta. It fixes the broken protein that causes cystic fibrosis, treating the root cause of the disease in a way that no medication has successfully done before. All patients have to do is take one pill in the morning, and one at night, every day for the rest of their lives.

However, the drug costs $360,000 a year per patient, a big price tag that the Canadian government has hesitated to approve. Christopher McCabe, a health economist who lives in Canada and studies drug pricing, said the pharmaceutical company is price-gouging.

“For expensive drugs for rare diseases, once you’ve got something licensed, you’ve got a monopoly,” McCabe said. “The company has been very reluctant to accept prices that the Canadian provinces think they can afford. And a lot of the basic science was government-funded.”

Jaramillo is angry and disappointed with how the government has handled the situation, especially after seeing Trikafta’s success in other countries over the past two years.

“It’s fair for the government to not want to pay excessive prices,” said Jaramillo. “But if the rest of the world has figured it out, then there’s no excuse. This isn’t a problem that has not been solved.”

Jaramillo’s health has been declining for years. Because cystic fibrosis affects the lungs, any kind of physical exertion became a struggle for him. Even something as simple as walking four blocks could leave him utterly exhausted. He was forced to quit his job as a chef because of the toll it took on his body.

When he first heard about Trikafta, during the Phase 3 trials for the drug, it seemed like it was what he had been waiting for his whole life. It made him reconsider what was possible.