Delco receives $4.6M to improve the county’s aging 911 system

Delaware County is ringing in the new year with $4.6 million in additional funding by way of Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to improve its aging 911 system.

Delco’s 911 center, which fields more than 600,000 calls a year and operates 24/7, has been strained by infrastructure issues that have occasionally tanked communications among first responders.

At a December press conference in Middletown announcing the funding alongside county officials and local lawmakers, State Rep. Leanne Krueger (D-161) recalled a time where the emergency communications system failed.