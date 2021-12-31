Photos from 2021: Looking back on the year of the new normal

The world came back to a new kind of life in 2021. We returned to some things we love — to the theater, to the gym, to work, and to school — albeit with new protocols and risk calculations.

But the recovery has been slow, and while grappling with an ongoing pandemic, the Philadelphia area faced catastrophic flooding and tornadoes, and a rampant gun violence epidemic.

Here’s a view from WHYY News photographers of how the last 12 months unfolded in real time.

The race to vaccinate

The year began with a massive effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. To get things started, Philadelphia turned to a student-led startup. Philly Fighting COVID launched an ambitious mass vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, but that effort soon crumbled when the city cut ties with the group, and resulted in the resignation of Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson.