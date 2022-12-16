Donate

2022 in photos: A year of resilience and change in the Delaware Valley

Children sled down the levee that separates Williamson Park from the Delaware River in Morrisville on Jan. 7, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

2022 — our third year of the COVID-19 pandemic — saw slow but steady change.

Our visual journey begins with people braving the cold to be tested for COVID-19, and ends with hundreds celebrating a tree lighting outside Philadelphia City Hall.

Here’s a view from WHYY News photographers of how the last 12 months unfolded in real time.

Peter Patel swabs his nose for a COVID-19 test
Peter Patel from Tacony swabs his nose for a COVID-19 test at a Cibotti Recreation Center clinic in Southwest Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Family members of victims killed in a Fairmount rowhousefire are seen at a vigil
Family members of 13 people killed in a Fairmount rowhouse fire asked for privacy to grieve, outside the children’s school, Bache-Martin Elementary, on Jan. 6, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Women weep near the scene of a rowhouse fire
Women weep near the scene of a rowhouse fire that killed 13 people, eight of them children, in Fairmount on Jan. 5, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Philadelphia unveils a statue of Harriet Tubman on the North Apron of City Hall. Singer Valerie Gay (left) and sculptor Wesley Wofford remove the veil while Mayor Jim Kenney (right) looks on.
Philadelphia unveils a statue of Harriet Tubman on the North Apron of City Hall on Jan. 11, 2022. Singer Valerie Gay (left) and sculptor Wesley Wofford remove the veil while Mayor Jim Kenney (right) looks on. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Robin Markle holds up a painting of Fanta Bility outside Delaware County Courthouse
Robin Markle holds up a painting of Fanta Bility, an 8 year-old shot and killed by police in August 2021, at a rally outside Delaware County Courthouse on Jan. 13, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHyY)
Teenagers play in the snow at Frank Palumbo Recreation Center
Teenagers play in the snow at Frank Palumbo Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Jan. 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A museum visitor looks at Roxanne Swentzell's ''Pin-da-getti (Strong Heart).''
A museum visitor looks at Roxanne Swentzell's ''Pin-da-getti (Strong Heart)'' on Feb. 17, 2022. The figure depicts the connection between the heart and Mother Earth, according to the artist. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A worker is seen in the kitchen of Corinne's Place
A busy Friday night in the kitchen at Corinne's Place, where the menu includes mac and cheese, turkey wings, Cajun pigs feet, and other soul food favorites, on Feb. 25, 2022. Corrinne's Place was the recipient of a 2022 James Beard Award. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Stacy Rangel Stec is multiplied by a large kaleidoscope at the Museum of Illusions
Stacy Rangel Stec, marketing manager for LOL Entertainment, is multiplied by a large kaleidoscope at the new Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia on March 9, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Scarlett DeLorme cuddles her dog, Winnie
Scarlett DeLorme cuddles her dog, Winnie in Philadelphia on March 11, 2022. She quit her office job during the pandemic to become a dog walker and hopes to pursue a career in film photography. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Jason Hall leads a bird walk at Philadelphia's FDR Park
Jason Hall leads a bird walk at Philadelphia’s FDR Park with the In Color Birding Club on March 20, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
City Councilmember Helen Gym is seen reading to children at a rally outside City Hall
City Councilmembers (from left) Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier, and Kendra Brooks join a rally outside City Hall to demand more funding for Philadelphia libraries on March 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Tony Watlington is seen at a press conference
Tony Watlington is named the successor to Superintendent William Hite on April 1, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Easter baskets are on display outside St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Easter baskets are on display outside St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jenkintown, Pa., on April 24, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)p
A closeup of a bog turtle
A bog turtle, the official reptile of the state of New Jersey, is seen on April 25, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A protester carries a sign that says, ''Americans support Roe v. Wade,'' outside Philadelphia City Hall during a protest.
Philadelphians rally for abortion rights outside City Hall on May 3, 2022, after a draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade was leaked. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Dolly Parton holds up a children's book
Dolly Parton holds up a children's book at the Wilmington Library on May 5, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Students protesting against gun violence hold signs that say ''#Enough'' and ''Put the guns down.''
Students from district and charter schools in the 22nd Police District rally against gun violence outside Philadelphia City Hall on May 31, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A hand holds up microplastics collected out of the Delaware River
Hayden Gould, executive project manager of Seabin North America, holds up microplastics collected out of the Delaware River Watershed at Bartrams’ Gardens on June 7, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Artist Marianela Fuentes stands in the ribcage of her sculpture, ''Alpha Sacred Beings (The Order of Creation),'' mounted on a six foot concrete plinth in Philadelphia Navy Yard.
Artist Marianela Fuentes stands in the ribcage of her sculpture, ''Alpha Sacred Beings (The Order of Creation),'' mounted on a six foot concrete plinth in Philadelphia Navy Yard on June 8, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Soccer fans celebrate in Love Park
Soccer fans celebrate in Love Park on June 16, 2022, as Philadelphia is named to host the 2026 World Cup. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A face-changing performer mingles with the crowd during a performance at the Chinese Lantern Festival
A face-changing performer mingles with the crowd during a performance at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square on June 20, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
PlayStreets’ play captains facilitate a game of hop scotch on Otter Street
PlayStreets’ play captains facilitate a game of hop scotch on Otter Street in West Philadelphia on July 11, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Philadelphia resident Daniel Tirado parks himself under an open fire hydrant during an intense heat wave
Philadelphia resident Daniel Tirado parks himself under an open fire hydrant during an intense heat wave on July 20, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Kiara Askins and her daughter watch the Playstreet captains at work on their block in Kensington
Kiara Askins and her daughter watch the Playstreet captains at work on their block in Kensington in July 2022. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Lilly Freeman holds up a book at a protest at Central Bucks
Lilly Freeman, a Central Bucks County East High School student, holds up a book at a rally ahead of the Central Bucks School District’s vote to remove books perceived to have sexualized content from their libraries on July 26, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Lionel Dotson stands at Ivy Hill Cemeter
Lionel Dotson waits at Ivy Hill Cemetery for the remains of his sisters Katricia and Zanetti Dotson, two children killed in the city-ordered bombing of the MOVE members’ home in West Philadelphia in 1985, on Aug. 3, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
University City Townhomes residents Sheldon David (left), Darlene Forman (second from left), Rasheda Alexander (second from right) and Krystal Young march down a Philly street
University City Townhomes residents Sheldon David (left), Darlene Forman (second from left), Rasheda Alexander (second from right) and Krystal Young led supporters on a protest march after an attempted eviction of an encampment protesting the displacement of the townhomes' residents on Aug. 8, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Tammy Echevaria stands in the kitchen of her home, which was damaged by a tornado
Tammy Echevaria stands in the kitchen of her home in Upper Dublin Township, damaged by a tornado a year ago, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Terri Spina chokes back tears after placing a marker for her daughter in the Philadelphia Overdose Memorial Garden
Terri Spina chokes back tears after placing a marker for her daughter in the Philadelphia Overdose Memorial Garden on Aug. 31, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Gianna Yanelli (left), who portrays Adrian in Walnut Street Theatre’s production of ‘’Rocky, the Musical,’’ and Matthew Amira, who portrays Rocky, take turns punching a frozen ribeye
Gianna Yanelli (left), who portrays Adrian in Walnut Street Theatre’s production of ‘’Rocky, the Musical,’’ and Matthew Amira, who portrays Rocky, take turns punching a frozen ribeye in the meat room at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia on Sept. 7, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Joseph Lazaro Rodriguez crouches beneath his digital projection, ''Chromatherapeutics: Veritas DS,'' on display at the National Liberty Museum
Joseph Lazaro Rodriguez crouches beneath his digital projection, ”Chromatherapeutics: Veritas DS,” on display at the National Liberty Museum on Sept. 8, 2022. Rodriquez’s works complement the museum’s exhibit about truth. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A ''bee beard'' covers Don Shump’s head, neck, and upper torso
A ”bee beard” covers Don Shump’s head, neck, and upper torso at the Philadelphia Honey Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Shump said his face feels like one half of velcro. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Then U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman rallies with supporters in Montgomery County during a campaign stop
Then-U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman rallies with supporters in Montgomery County during a campaign stop on Sep. 11, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Marty Moss-Coane is seen hosting ''Radio Times''
Marty Moss-Coane, 35-year host of ''Radio Times'' at WHYY, announces she is stepping down from the show, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Roxborough community members gather at Gorgas Park for a vigil honoring Nicolas Elizalde
Roxborough community members gather at Gorgas Park on Sep. 29, 2022, for a vigil honoring 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, who was killed in a shooting outside Roxborough High School. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Cindy Diaz, in a painted dress depicting scenes from Mexican history, watches the stage show at the Latin America Thrives in Philadelphia event
Cindy Diaz, in a painted dress depicting scenes from Mexican history, watches the stage show at the Latin America Thrives in Philadelphia event in Love Park on Sept. 30, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A cat gets some pets from Joe at Mollie’s Books and Records
Mrs. Stevenson receives some love from dad Joe at Mollie’s Books and Records in Philadelphia’s Italian Market on Oct. 7, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Drag queen Brittany Lynn performs to the music of ''I'm Coming Out'' at a street renaming ceremon
Drag queen Brittany Lynn performs to the music of ”I’m Coming Out” at a street renaming ceremony in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood on Oct. 11, 2022. A portion of 13th Street was renamed in honor of Jeff Guaracino, the 48-year-old CEO of Visit Philadelphia, who died in December 2021. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Union members picket outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Union members picket outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art while the museum hosts a press preview of a Matisse exhibit on Oct. 12, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Dr. Tina Loven embrace Ivan, a gunshot survivor
St. Christopher pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Tina Loven embrace Ivan a year after he was shot outside Lincoln High School, on Oct. 18, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The Phillie Phanatic dances with fans at a pep rally outside City Hall for game 3 of the National League Championship Series.
The Phillie Phanatic dances with fans at a pep rally outside City Hall for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 21, 2022. (Peter Crimmins/WHY)
Fans celebrate on Broad Street after the Phillies clinch the National League pennant
Fans celebrate on Broad Street on Oct. 23, 2022, after the Philadelphia Phillies clinched the National League pennant. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A haunted opera adorns a Philadelphia lawn near Halloween
The drama of a haunted opera built on the porch of home in Philadelphia’s Wissahickon neighborhood on Oct. 27, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Protesters demonstrate in a restricted area of the South Philadelphia oil tank farm
Protesters demonstrate in a restricted area of the South Philadelphia oil tank farm on Oct. 27, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Then gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro leaves his polling place in Abingdon, Pa., holding hands with his wife, Lori.
Then gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro leaves his polling place in Abingdon, Pa., holding hands with his wife, Lori, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Pennsylvania state Rep. Joanna McClinton smiles outside Independence Hall
Pennsylvania state Rep. Joanna McClinton smiles outside Independence Hall on Nov. 9, 2022, after Democratic lawmakers announce they have won the majority in the state House. McClinton will become the next House speaker. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
The Union's Dániel Gazdag is surrounded by teamates after scoring a hat trick
The Union’s Dániel Gazdag is surrounded by teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second half of the division clincher against Toronto on Nov. 9, 2022. (Jonathan Wilson/WHYY)
Mister Potato Head appears in balloon form at the 103rd Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Mister Potato Head appears in balloon form at the 103rd Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, 2022. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
A Christmas tree is lit outside Philadelphia City Hall
Philadelphia kicks off the holiday season with a tree lighting at City Hall on Dec. 1, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

