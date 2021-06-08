‘The closing of a circle’: Philly’s historic Hallahan High holds its last graduation ceremony

Students, family members, teachers, and alumni of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School celebrated the school’s final graduation ceremony Monday, with many uttering the word “bittersweet” as they contemplated the historic school’s last cohort.

Hallahan was the first all-girls Catholic School in the U.S., opening its doors in 1901.

Tiffany Lim, senior and salutatorian, opened the ceremony. She reminisced about her time in school and praised her classmates for their resilience through this pandemic year.

“We are all astonishing and ardent artists. Throughout our time at Hallahan, we were given colors to paint with,” said Lim. “Despite the surprising splatter [of the pandemic] we persevered and created something beautiful.”

This was the last time a Hallahan class gathered for commencement in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, a longtime tradition for the school. But Lim said the legacy lives on.

“This isn’t a complete goodbye, because we will always be the girls of Hallahan High,” said Lim.

Denise Kassekert, president of Hallahan, addressed the class of 2021 with some advice: “As you go forward, in the next chapter of your life, hold your family and those you love dear, close to you, very tightly, and never let go,” said Kassekert. “Know beyond doubt, that education is your future.”