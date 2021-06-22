Philly nonprofit hopes to open a new all-girls high school to replace Hallahan

In response to the recent closure of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, a nascent nonprofit is working to open a new private school to replace the more than century-old institution in Center City.

Organizers behind the nonprofit, along with supporters and alumni of Hallahan, hope to open the Center City Girls’ Academy in September at a yet-to-be-determined location. The school is seeking sponsorship from a religious organization, but will likely be nonsectarian and serve roughly 300 students.

“There certainly will be a presence of traditional Judeo-Christian values within the school and within the structure of the school, but there would be no formal theology taught and no formal religion classes,” said former Hallahan president Nan Gallagher, who will lead the school’s board for the first year of operation.

In addition to forming a board, the nonprofit has also created bylaws and filed articles of incorporation.

It’s still in the process of securing a state license, a requirement that could delay the opening of the new school until at least 2022.