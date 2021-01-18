Philly activist to start hunger strike on MLK Day in protest of gun violence inaction

Jamal Johnson intends to go on a hunger strike this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 63-year-old retired postal worker, who is a U.S. Marine veteran with disabilities, plans to set up a tent on the north side of City Hall where he will camp out, consuming only liquids, until Mayor Jim Kenney addresses a resolution urging him to declare gun violence a citywide emergency.

“I plan to stay there as much as I can,” Johnson said. “Weather the weather and make my presence known in City Hall.”

Philadelphia City Council adopted the resolution last September. The bill introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, and co-sponsored by 14 of her council peers, outlined several steps the mayor could take to combat the surge in shootings that led to 499 homicides in 2020, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The action items include enhanced coordination and planning among relevant city agencies, leveraging resources of the city’s private sector, nonprofit community, academic institutions, and health care organizations, and bringing the city’s response to gun violence to match the level of response to COVID-19.

The mayor has yet to formally address the resolution, despite the overwhelming support from City Council, demonstrators protesting in front of his house, and an online petition with more than 450 signatures calling on him to take the action as the city saw the highest annual homicide count in three decades.