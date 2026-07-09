Tips for the best weekend in Philly

If you had just one weekend in Philly, where would you go? A recent New York Times feature set out to answer that question, mapping out a 36-hour visit. But, every Philadelphian has their own favorites: a coffee shop, must-see neighborhood, iconic meal, hidden gem, and the place they insist every visitor should experience.

Some of the Times’ recommendations are obvious. Others are under-the-radar. But when it comes to Philly, there’s always another great restaurant, park, museum, mural, or corner bar waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or planning your first visit, it’s a heavy lift to fit the best of the city into just one weekend.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’re building our own ideal 36 hours in Philly. We’ll talk about what made the NYT list — and what didn’t — and round up your suggestions for a truly memorable, exciting and perfectly Philly trip.

Guests: