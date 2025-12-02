Philadelphia 250

Philly’s Logan Square to get new sidewalks, ADA ramps ahead of busy 2026

The construction project will cause traffic delays around the iconic city spot.

An overhead shot of a roundabout

Logan Square circa June 2023 (Google Earth)

Philadelphia’s Logan Square will be getting new sidewalks and accessibility upgrades around its iconic fountain ahead of what’s set to be a big 2026 for the city.

Construction began Monday and will continue through next spring. The Logan Circle sidewalk and access to Swann Memorial Fountain will be closed.

Eight curb ramps for accessibility will be upgraded during the renovation project, and the existing concrete curb will be upgraded to granite.

Multiple traffic lanes surrounding the fountain will also be closed during construction, specifically the inside lane around Logan Circle, the left inbound lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the left lane of 19th Street north of Logan Circle.

Philadelphia’s Streets Department asks drivers to slow down in work zones and pay attention to all posted detours.

The fountain has not been fully operational since a 2023 vandalism. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said earlier this year it expects to have the fountain fully restored by May 2026.

Logan Square has been a notable gathering spot on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including Pope Francis’ visit in 2015.

The goal of the project is to improve safety and accessibility for residents and the expected increase in visitors during 2026 for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Multiple events are coming to Philadelphia next year, including the FIFA World Cup, which alone is expected to bring 500,000 visitors and have a $770 million impact on the local economy. Philadelphia will also host the MLB All-Star game, the PGA Championship and the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

