Philadelphia’s Logan Square will be getting new sidewalks and accessibility upgrades around its iconic fountain ahead of what’s set to be a big 2026 for the city.

Construction began Monday and will continue through next spring. The Logan Circle sidewalk and access to Swann Memorial Fountain will be closed.

Eight curb ramps for accessibility will be upgraded during the renovation project, and the existing concrete curb will be upgraded to granite.

Multiple traffic lanes surrounding the fountain will also be closed during construction, specifically the inside lane around Logan Circle, the left inbound lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the left lane of 19th Street north of Logan Circle.

Philadelphia’s Streets Department asks drivers to slow down in work zones and pay attention to all posted detours.

The fountain has not been fully operational since a 2023 vandalism. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said earlier this year it expects to have the fountain fully restored by May 2026.