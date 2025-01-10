From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Last year, medical residents at several major Philadelphia-area hospitals announced they wanted to form unions, and now some of the results are in.

Residents at the Einstein Healthcare Network, which is now part of Jefferson Health, voted overwhelmingly at the start of 2025 to form a union with the Committee of Interns and Residents; whereas residents at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia voted narrowly against it late last year.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said in part that they “firmly believe the best employee experience is achieved by direct, two-way communication and collaboration and will continue to partner with our residents and fellows to find ways to improve or strengthen that experience.”

Dr. Natalie LaBossier, a pediatric resident who helped organize the union effort, said this is a traditional argument that CHOP and other employers make to argue against unionizing — that a union would get in the way of the relationship between the hospital and residents.

“People really bought into those fear tactics about what their next steps in their journey would be like or things that they might lose because of unionizing, even though of course, we all know it is illegal to take away benefits as a result of unionizing,” she said.