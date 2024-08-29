Video Games & The Crestfallen Mallard

Ty won’t accept help on his latest masterpiece – a painting of a duck that’s turning out to be kind of a bummer. Frustrated with each other, Freddie leaves on an extended hot dog break, while Ty plays host to Grandma Tilly’s friends Brian and Bren of PHL Collective. They show Ty how they work together to design video games, a collaborative process that requires everyone to cooperate to achieve success. Ty recognizes that masterpieces aren’t always created by one person and agrees to let his younger cousin lend a hand.