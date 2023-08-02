Bomba & A Goodbye For Ty

Ty is heading to an art immersion program in New York and even though it’s MONTHS away, Freddie is determined to convince him to stay with her. Together, they head to Taller Puertorriqueño to meet Tony and his son. They learn to play bomba drums and dance, two traditions that help Tony stay connected to his Puerto Rican roots. Freddie realizes that even if Ty goes to New York, there are still ways for them to stay close – family ties that will link them forever.