    Mask Making & The Ketchup Catastrophe

    Freddie is determined to hide away forever - is a mask making workshop the answer?

    Air Date: July 10, 2023

    After a mortifying ketchup related accident, Freddie vows to never show her face again. Convienantly, she’s heading to Asian Arts Iniative for a mask making workshop. But after talking to the the artists and educators there, she decides that maybe covering up isn’t her best option – maybe there’s a chance to own the things that make her uniquely Freddie.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by The Infinite Art Hunt

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate