Mask Making & The Ketchup Catastrophe
Freddie is determined to hide away forever - is a mask making workshop the answer?
After a mortifying ketchup related accident, Freddie vows to never show her face again. Convienantly, she’s heading to Asian Arts Iniative for a mask making workshop. But after talking to the the artists and educators there, she decides that maybe covering up isn’t her best option – maybe there’s a chance to own the things that make her uniquely Freddie.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.