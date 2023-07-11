Curation & Art in Unexpected Places

Freddie is dreading her time at the airport – where she’s guaranteed to just be waiting around and BORED. But Grandma Tilly introduces Freddie to her friend Leah, who curates art throughout the airport. Funky rocking chairs, giant mural, mini museums – Leah finds a way to showcase local artists and keep travelers entertained. Freddie even gets a chance to weave on a loom! As Uncle Mars faces his fear of flying, Freddie faces her fear of boredom – and finds out it’s not so bad after all.