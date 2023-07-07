    Public Art & The Flamingo Fiasco

    Freddie learns about public art and helps her cousin, Cal!

    Air Date: July 7, 2023

    When her cousin Cal’s flamingo sculpture doesn’t make it into the school art show, Freddie is determined to help him find another way. Grandma Tilly suggests the kids meet up with Conrad, who explains what public art is. Afterwards, they visit the Bok Building to meet fiber artist Lace in the Moon and make their own public art project.

    Brought to you by The Infinite Art Hunt

