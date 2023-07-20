    Clay & A Piece of Home

    Freddie makes a going away gift for her friend Sable and sorts out her own messy feelings.

    Air Date: July 20, 2023

    Freddie is in a tangle of emotions – her best friend Sable is moving, and while she’s excited for Sable to have a new adventure, she’s also sad to see her go. As she heads to the Clay Studio for her art mission, Freddie decides to make Sable a going away gift. But clay can be unpredictable and her first time throwing on a wheel doesn’t go to plan. Her instructor, Naimah, explains that we can’t always control things – all we can do is bring a positive attitude. Freddie sorts out her feelings and surprises Sable with a gift, that’s not quite what she hoped for, but is special nevertheless.

