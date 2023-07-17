Mosaic & The Wanda Blob

Freddie is heading to the Magic Gardens but Hildegard is not quite in the mood after breaking her favorite cat figurine, Wanda. Freddie can’t see what the big deal is but after exploring the immersive art environment she learns that art can be a way to see into someone’s else’s life and get a peek at how they’re feeling. She puts herself in Hildegard’s shoes and devises a plan to make her friend feel better while honoring Wanda.