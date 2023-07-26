Portraiture & The Me I See
Freddie and Ty learn to express the version of themselves they see through self portraits.
Freddie is excited to take on portrait painting with her cousin, Ty, but is surprised when the results don’t turn out as she expected. Ty’s painting looks nothing like her! Grandma Tilly’s friend Micka stops by to talk about her artistic process and paint a self portrait. When Ty and Freddie agree to try again, they’re much happier with the results.
