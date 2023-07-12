    Ensemble & The Art Wall

    Freddie's nerves about hanging a gallery wall is put at ease as she learns that everyone gets to bring their own perspective to art.

    Air Date: July 12, 2023

    Faced with hanging a new gallery wall in Grandma Tilly’s studio, Freddie is a loss. She visits the Barnes Foundation to figure out the RIGHT way to hang art but is surprised to learn there is no one way – each person gets to bring their own unique perspective to art. Back at the studio, Freddie does things her way and finds the results are pretty stellar.

