Printmaking & The Lot

After stepping in gross gunk in the abandoned lot, Ty and Freddie have had enough. They want to see that lot turned into something cool for the neighborhood! On Grandma Tilly’s suggestion, they meet up with printmaker Rod who tells them about a local space the community is rallying to preserve – the Dox Thrash House. Rod shows they how he screen prints posters to raise awareness. Ty and Freddie are inspired by the change Rod and his friends are making and decide to take on the lot problem themselves by organizing a clean up day.