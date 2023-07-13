Pa. residents behind on water bills can apply for grants up to $5,000

Pennsylvania residents in danger of being disconnected from their water services have about a month to apply for financial assistance to pay their water bills.

The state has received $5 million from unused American Rescue Plan funds to help residents struggling to make payments on their water and wastewater bills.

The grants are offered on a first-come, first-served basis for applicants who meet certain income requirements, and who have past-due water bills. Residents can receive as much as $5,000 for water and wastewater bills combined — and they don’t have to pay it back.

The federal dollars will be allocated by Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services through its Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. More than 129,000 Pennsylvania residents applied for assistance in 2022.

“We know that access to clean drinking water and wastewater services are fundamental to our health and well-being,” said Brandon Cwalina, a spokesperson for the Department of Human Services. “If you feel that you are at risk of losing your drinking water or wastewater services, please apply as soon as possible.”