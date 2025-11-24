From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For LARS, a Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter, the inspiration for their debut EP drew from a simple, frustrated thought: “I should be okay now.”

The project, fittingly titled “I Should Be OK Now,” addresses the nonbinary musician’s transition, both physically and spiritually, and the personal work that was needed to come out the other side.

“I was going to therapy and doing all of these things I felt were supposed to help aid me in taking care of myself, but I was still feeling really low,” LARS said. “I know that healing isn’t linear. I know that now, I suppose, but I kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m doing all the stuff to take care of me. I should be okay now.’”

How the Troc led to LARS picking up the guitar

LARS grew up in a “big music-loving family” in Montgomery County, often taking the Regional Rail into Philly to see shows at the Trocadero Theatre and attending church with their grandmother, who sang in the choir. But it wasn’t until high school that LARS decided to give music a shot for themselves.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I really want to see what it would look like to get involved in the arts more,” LARS said. “So I tried out for the musical and I decided not to play sports that year, and it was, like, the best decision I feel like I could have made.”

They later learned to play the guitar by watching YouTube videos and attending open mics while at Temple University.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people in this community in Philly,” LARS said. “I feel like we’ve got such a cool scene and such a supportive group of people that we just want to see each other succeed and have fun, and I feel really lucky to be a part of that.”