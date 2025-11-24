Philadelphia musician LARS navigates self-discovery on debut EP ‘I Should Be OK Now’
The four-track EP dives into the nonbinary musician's recent transition and connection to the city’s queer community.
For LARS, a Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter, the inspiration for their debut EP drew from a simple, frustrated thought: “I should be okay now.”
The project, fittingly titled “I Should Be OK Now,” addresses the nonbinary musician’s transition, both physically and spiritually, and the personal work that was needed to come out the other side.
“I was going to therapy and doing all of these things I felt were supposed to help aid me in taking care of myself, but I was still feeling really low,” LARS said. “I know that healing isn’t linear. I know that now, I suppose, but I kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m doing all the stuff to take care of me. I should be okay now.’”
How the Troc led to LARS picking up the guitar
LARS grew up in a “big music-loving family” in Montgomery County, often taking the Regional Rail into Philly to see shows at the Trocadero Theatre and attending church with their grandmother, who sang in the choir. But it wasn’t until high school that LARS decided to give music a shot for themselves.
“I was like, ‘Okay, I really want to see what it would look like to get involved in the arts more,” LARS said. “So I tried out for the musical and I decided not to play sports that year, and it was, like, the best decision I feel like I could have made.”
They later learned to play the guitar by watching YouTube videos and attending open mics while at Temple University.
“I’ve met so many wonderful people in this community in Philly,” LARS said. “I feel like we’ve got such a cool scene and such a supportive group of people that we just want to see each other succeed and have fun, and I feel really lucky to be a part of that.”
Learning to ‘believe in the vision,’ connecting with the divine and finding their voice
LARS first released music in 2017, performing then as Lauren Scott. In those early days, they said they were certain about wanting to make music but hesitant to share their creative vision.
“I’m a people pleaser to a fault sometimes, and I was like, ‘What if my ideas are too out there? What if I were to inconvenience someone?” LARS said. “I think through releasing and recording, I’ve sort of grown to believe in the vision that I have for myself.”
That vision comes through most clearly in “GGN,” or “God Given Name,” the opening track on their EP. LARS said the track came to them during a trip to France, after they and a friend were approached by someone asking their names.
“This friend is also nonbinary transgender,” LARS said. “This person was like, ‘Oh, is that your god-given name?’ My friend responded, ‘God told me to give myself this name.’ I feel like trans people are divine. We are [often] conduits for that sort of divine-like creation of energy, and I feel like there’s so much self-reflection that queer people are constantly doing.”
LARS brought in Martronimous, another Philly-based nonbinary musician, to produce the EP. They said collaborating with a nonbinary producer — someone who understood the ideas they wanted to explore — made the project more meaningful.
“Working with them to bring these ideas to life has been so beautiful,” LARS said, adding that their almost “unspoken” communication in the studio helped elevate the songs.
For many listeners, this will be the first time they’ve heard LARS’ new sound since they’ve transitioned.
“I feel like I’ve had to go through a process of, maybe like, grieving the voice that I once had and becoming comfortable with what I can do with my voice now,” LARS said. “And also feel less afraid of the squeaks and cracks that happen while I’m singing.”
When asked about the overall goal behind this project, LARS said ultimately, they make music to connect with others, and they feel this EP is “a wonderful bridge to do that.”
“I feel like this is a good introduction to what I would like to continue to make,” LARS said.
The EP is available on all streaming platforms.
