Pennsylvania introduces gender-neutral driver license option

Pennsylvania as of Thursday is offering driver licenses and identification cards with a gender-neutral designation for people who do not identify as either male or female.

The state Department of Transportation said that people can now choose that option in addition to the “male” or “female” designation. It will let motorists and those needing a state-issued identification card to use “X″ as a third option to indicate gender.

In a statement, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said it is critical to have an accurate identification card for access to employment, healthcare, housing and more.