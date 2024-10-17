What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Voting continues to stir conversation in Philadelphia with the presidential election just a few weeks away. From neighborhood canvassers to a barrage of political commercials, the subject looms as candidates try to grasp the votes of Pennsylvania, a key swing state in the upcoming election.

Philadelphia has a historically low voter turnout. Only 17% of registered voters in the city showed up to the polls in April for the Presidential primary, according to city commissioners.

To discuss the voting habits of Philadelphians, WHYY News’ Bridging Blocks tackled the issue Tuesday with a discussion titled “Does Voting Matter: Yay or Nay.”

Citizens met at the Parkway Central Library for the community discussion hosted and moderated by WHYY’s Eric Marsh Sr. and Tony Cuffie. Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, Deputy City Commissioner Khalif Chestnut and City Voter Education Coordinator Samuel Forman were in attendance.

One of the most prevalent issues of the night was the trust, or lack thereof, in elected officials.

West Philadelphia resident Ofonime Idiong said that she, along with other young voters, struggle to believe the promises that politicians campaign on.

“I think that the biggest issue with voting is getting people to a place of actively … believing that there is even a point to engaging with the political system. Elected officials will do what they want anyways, so why even add my voice? Does my voice matter in the first place?” Idiong said.

The issue of trust is “complicated,” Idiong suggested, as young voters tend to not just be disengaged from voting, but also from alternative political action, like organizing.

Commissioner Bluestein explained that one of the key ways to build trust with young voters is through conversation. Prior to the evening’s event, he visited seniors at a local high school to discuss why their vote matters.

“Eighteen-to-34-year-olds are the largest block of registered voters for the city. They can have the most impact if they choose to turn out to vote, but they’re not coming out, which means that older generations have a bigger impact,” Commissioner Bluestein said. “If you think the issues that matter to you as a young person are different, then you have to make your votes heard.”

“There’s a lack of political acuity with [young voters],” Idiong said. “So, when they’re not involved, they’re not involved with anything at all.”