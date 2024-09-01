However, Frost went on to become the national organizing director for March for Our Lives — an advocacy group formed by victims of the 2016 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which tackles gun violence. As a member of Congress, he filed a bill to establish an Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

After Congress failed to act, he lobbied the Biden administration, which, in September 2023, announced an executive order to create the office and that it would be overseen by Vice President Harris, who has since replaced Biden as the Democratic Party nominee for president.

Recent polling shows that younger voters — who usually lean Democratic and have turned out in higher numbers in recent years — favor Harris. However, that same polling says that they are also the least enthused and the most undecided among voters of all ages.

Frost agreed that young voters are “difficult to poll” but argued that there is a great deal of enthusiasm for Harris, particularly online.

“Our job has to be to take that online energy and make sure it translates into votes, and the way we do that is by meeting young people where they are,” he told WHYY News after his speech, adding that Harris is a “movement candidate” and has regularly engaged with young voters. “A lot of politicians like to figure out how they can use culture to win a campaign. Kamala Harris just wants to be a part of it, and that’s the difference in authenticity that has really brought a lot of young people to the table for this election.”

Asked about the impact the war in Gaza is having on the youth vote, he said most younger voters he talks to want a ceasefire, as Harris has called for.

“There might be a lot of noise on very extreme ends of this, but that’s where most humans in this country are at on this issue, and that’s where the vice president’s at as well,” he said. “And when I think about that situation, I’m not really thinking about the electoral implications. I’m thinking about all the innocent people dying. That’s why I want that to stop.