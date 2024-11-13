The polls underestimated Trump’s support — again. Here’s why

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President-elect Donald Trump presents unique challenges for pollsters. Polling has underestimated Trump’s support in the last three presidential elections.

Changes in approach to surveys — reaching people on cellphones, online and in different languages — have not corrected for Trump’s numbers.

National polls did accurately reflect support for Vice President Harris, though (around 47%).

Trump’s result — which looks like it will land at around 50% of voters when all ballots are counted — is about 3 points higher than what the polls showed before the election.

The difference is within the margin of error, roughly +/- 3 or 4 points, but it’s significant because there’s a consistent 3 point undercount across the seven swing states.