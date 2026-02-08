From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia-born artist Devan Shimoyama brings his artwork close to home with his solo regional debut exhibit, “SHIFT,” at Rowan University Art Gallery & Museum, on view through March 21. This newest body of work ruminates on identity, transformation and Black queerness through a reimagining of the Tarot deck primary cards.

Born and raised in northeast Philadelphia, Shimoyama began exploring his artistic side in grade school, dabbling with music in his school’s orchestra. But his creative aptitude shone when he turned to drawing, which his mother and grandmother encouraged by putting him in weekend and summer classes.