“They say when you dig deep enough, all you find is blood,” said Big Mom, a character played by Lenny Daniels in the play “Plantation Black,” now premiering at Philadelphia’s InterAct Theatre.

Big Mom scratched at the floor of the stage, as though physically pulling family secrets out of the land her enslaved ancestors once worked.

“When you make yourself keep digging and digging and digging, ripping out the intestines of the Earth, I don’t think you find blood,” she said. “You find answers.”