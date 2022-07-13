The ‘heartbeat’ of Philly arts, Leroy Johnson, 85, has died

Leroy Johnson, a longtime Philadelphia artist and educator, died on Friday, July 8. He was 85.

According to longtime friend Genevieve Carminati, Johnson was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, which progressed quickly. After undergoing treatment at Jefferson Hospital, he entered hospice care at a friend’s home in Bala Cynwyd, where he passed away.

Johnson was a prolific creative force for more than six decades, working in a variety of mediums including painting, clay, collage, and assemblage sculpture.

He was busily making work up until his illness.

Eight months ago he was the artist in residence at the Center for Emerging Visual Artists in Rittenhouse Square. As recently as March, Johnson spoke with students at Temple University as part of a Race and Identity artist speaker series.

“He was so full of energy and eager to share everything he had,” said Ricky Yanas, who organized the event.

Johnson called himself an “activist-artist,” making work about his life in Philadelphia’s urban neighborhood, and about Black history.

“I consider my work to be about markers in history for the period of time that I’m alive,” he said during an interview in 2019 while in residence at the Barnes Foundation. “From gang violence, gun control, lynching. Generally, they’re not popular. Nobody wants to buy this and stick it in their living room, you know?”

His memory was long. Johnson described listening to stories told to him as a boy by his grandmother, born in 1896. He incorporated over a century of family history into his work.

Johnson was born in 1937 and grew up in Eastwick, a neighborhood in South Philadelphia. He is considered a self-taught artist, although he attended classes at Fleisher Art Memorial and studied at the Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of the Arts). He went on to earn a master’s degree in Human Services at Lincoln University.