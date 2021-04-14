Not Your Grandma’s Cinnamon
Our spice rack MVP has a long history that involves magic birds and power struggles. Kae Lani Palmisano walks you through the nuances of cinnamon so we can all bite into our airport Cinnabons with a bit more context.
