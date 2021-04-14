    Not Your Grandma’s Cinnamon

    Air Date: April 14, 2021

    Our spice rack MVP has a long history that involves magic birds and power struggles. Kae Lani Palmisano walks you through the nuances of cinnamon so we can all bite into our airport Cinnabons with a bit more context.

    Brought to you by Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Join Kae Lani Palmisano as she delves into the delicious history behind our favorite food obsessions. 

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate