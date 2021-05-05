    It’s a Matter of Taste

    Air Date: May 5, 2021

    Chemesthesis, taste receptors, flavor explosions – oh my! Kae Lani Palmisano blows our collective minds as she dives into how our tongues translate spicy flavors, astringency, and carbon dioxide.

    Brought to you by Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Join Kae Lani Palmisano as she delves into the delicious history behind our favorite food obsessions. 

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate