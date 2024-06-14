How Did the Banana Become the World’s Most Popular Fruit?

The banana is the most popular fruit in the world, but how did that come to be? From its early days as a seeded fruit in New Guinea to the Banana Republics of the 1900’s, the banana has had a long and often tumultuous journey to global domination.

Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!

Delishtory is a production of WHYY.