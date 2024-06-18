How Can Invasive Species Redefine Food?

Invasive species can have major impacts on habitats and ecosystems, but how do they redefine the food we eat? Whether it’s whiskey made with green crabs, or sausage made from feral hogs, invasive species are making their way into kitchens across the country.

