    How Can Invasive Species Redefine Food?

    Air Date: June 18, 2024

    Invasive species can have major impacts on habitats and ecosystems, but how do they redefine the food we eat? Whether it’s whiskey made with green crabs, or sausage made from feral hogs, invasive species are making their way into kitchens across the country.

    Want to learn more about the invasive species impacting your local community? Check out:
    https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/subject/lists#statelist

    More info on aquatic invasive species:
    https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/aquatic

    More info on terrestrial invasive species:
    https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/terrestrial

