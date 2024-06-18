How Can Invasive Species Redefine Food?
Invasive species can have major impacts on habitats and ecosystems, but how do they redefine the food we eat? Whether it’s whiskey made with green crabs, or sausage made from feral hogs, invasive species are making their way into kitchens across the country.
*****
Want to learn more about the invasive species impacting your local community? Check out:
https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/subject/lists#statelist
More info on aquatic invasive species:
https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/aquatic
More info on terrestrial invasive species:
https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/terrestrial
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.