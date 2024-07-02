    Who Invented Pretzels?

    Air Date: July 2, 2024

    Americans love pretzels, consuming around 181 million every year. But where do pretzels come from? Can we really credit one country with this tasty invention? Also, why do Philly pretzels look like that? Kae Lani has answers!

    Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!

