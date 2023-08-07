4 teens injured in shooting at East Oak Lane playground

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Four teens are in stable condition after being shot late Sunday night on a Philadelphia Parks and Rec playground.

It happened around 11 p.m. at Sturgis Playground near North 2nd Street and West 65th Avenue.

Police do not know the motive yet.

At least 18 spent shell casings were spread out over the park and street.

“Those 18 spent shell casings are spread out over a pretty considerable area. About half of them are in the park itself, about half are outside on 2nd Street, indicating that the shooter or shooters were moving around quite a bit, and there was a lot of running around as this shooting took place,” explained Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace.