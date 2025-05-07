Philadelphia police officer shot near Overbrook High School; video shows chaotic scene
A witness who recorded video of the chaos said the incident started as a fight. The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical but stable condition.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon while fights were breaking out near Overbrook High School.
The shots rang out around 2:40 p.m. in the area of N. 59th Street and Columbia Avenue.
According to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, there were several fights outside the school when additional officers were called in. At some point, Bethel says an adult armed with a weapon gets involved, and that’s when one shot is fired.
“It appears during this altercation, the individual appears to have fired the weapon into the ground. It appears at this point, the weapon, the cartridge, then ricochets and hits my officer under his vest,” said Bethel.
In video obtained by Action News, you can hear a loud popping sound before the large crowd starts running.
The officer was shot once in the stomach and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical but stable condition.
Bethel said the officer didn’t realize he was immediately hit when the bullet struck just below his ballistic vest.
The commissioner said fights outside school are not uncommon, but he had strong words about an adult getting involved.
“You’re a damn adult. You’re supposed to know better. You’re supposed to be the one who has to come in here to de-escalate, not escalate,” Bethel said.
The adult, only identified as a 30-year-old man, is now in custody.
No officers fired their weapons during the incident, and no other injuries were reported.
In a statement, the School District of Philadelphia expressed its well wishes for the injured officer and said all after-school programming would be canceled.
“There will be a communication shared later this evening regarding plans for school operations and supports available for students tomorrow,” the district added.
The 26-year-old officer is new to the force, graduating from the academy in 2024. He was assigned to the 19th district in March.
According to Philadelphia police data, this is the sixth police-involved shooting this year and the second time an officer was injured in the line of duty.
“President Roosevelt Poplar and FOP Lodge #5 Executive Board extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery, to our 19th District Officer who was shot in the line of duty this afternoon. We ask you to keep our officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the FOP said in a statement.
