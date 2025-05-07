This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon while fights were breaking out near Overbrook High School.

The shots rang out around 2:40 p.m. in the area of N. 59th Street and Columbia Avenue.

According to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, there were several fights outside the school when additional officers were called in. At some point, Bethel says an adult armed with a weapon gets involved, and that’s when one shot is fired.

“It appears during this altercation, the individual appears to have fired the weapon into the ground. It appears at this point, the weapon, the cartridge, then ricochets and hits my officer under his vest,” said Bethel.

In video obtained by Action News, you can hear a loud popping sound before the large crowd starts running.