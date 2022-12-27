Navigating ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ content

WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting recently launched “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast about the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s rising gun violence.

Yvonne Latty, director of the Logan Center, and Sammy Caiola, WHYY’s gun violence prevention reporter, spent months reporting throughout the city and spoke with residents, politicians, law enforcement officers, and legal experts about stop and frisk’s fraught history and why politicians and community leaders got to the point of considering it again.

Here’s a look at the episodes and ancillary content behind the podcast.

Episode 1: How did we get here?

A more visible stop and frisk reemerged in public conversations in July 2022, when city council president Darrell Clarke surfaced the idea days after a Fourth of July shooting on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Some council members voiced support, while others called it a desperate attempt to resurrect a failed policy. We examine how Philadelphians feel about gun violence in their neighborhoods and what they think about revisiting stop and frisk as a solution.