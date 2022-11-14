Getting guns off the streets is one of the changes Philadelphians have been pleading for since the city’s staggering spike in fatal shootings between 2019 and 2020. Most of the killings were concentrated on 57 blocks in largely Black and historically-redlined areas of North and West Philly.

The number of shootings continues to climb, and residents want action. So much so that some are asking whether “stop and frisk,” a controversial policing practice with a history of hassling and harming Black men, could restore a long-lost sense of safety. City council president Darrell Clarke floated the idea at a July city council meeting about the gun violence crisis.’

“When are we going to look at stop and frisk in a constitutionally enacted way?” he said.

That’s why WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting are collaborating on “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a new podcast about the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s rising gun violence. Yvonne Latty, director of the Logan Center, and Sammy Caiola, WHYY’s gun violence prevention reporter, reported throughout the city and spoke with residents, politicians, law enforcement officers, and legal experts about stop and frisk’s fraught history and how politicians and community leaders got to the point of considering it again.

Read about the podcast’s five episodes below.

1. How did we get here?

“Stop and frisk” reemerged in public conversations in July 2022, when city council president Darrell Clarke surfaced the idea days after a Fourth of July shooting on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Some council members voiced support, while others called it a desperate attempt to resurrect a failed policy. We examine how Philadelphians feel about gun violence in their neighborhoods and what they think about revisiting stop and frisk as a solution.

2. The Targets

Many older, Black Philadelphians say they feel unsafe in their neighborhoods, and they’re calling for stop and frisk as a way to restore a sense of lawfulness. Meanwhile, some young Black men who are most likely to be targeted by the practice are terrified that stops will escalate to police brutality. We unpack the fear and trauma that young Black men in Philadelphia may experience on a daily basis, and how it contributes to the cycle of violence.

3. The Police

Central to the question of solving Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis is the role that law enforcement plays in the most affected neighborhoods. The city allocates more funding toward policing every year, but the homicide numbers haven’t budged. Some politicians advocate for community policing, a strategy that emphasizes officers partnering with neighborhood organizations to improve safety and encourage people to cooperate with criminal investigations. However, some feel the relationship between residents and cops is too broken to repair.

4. The Politics

Stop and frisk is a polarizing topic and sparks debate in Philadelphia. Gun violence is bound to be a major talking point in the upcoming 2023 mayoral election, and candidates will be pressured to take a stance on the policing practice. Meanwhile, residents continue to take to the streets to decry the lack of coordination between the police department, city hall, the district attorney’s office and community organizations tackling the crisis.

5. The Solutions

Even as the debate over policing continues, many residents are calling for gun violence solutions outside of law enforcement. This episode gathers community leaders, clinicians and young people to discuss how combating poverty, teaching conflict resolution and providing jobs, as well as improving education, mental health assistance and neighborhood conditions, could help reduce shootings in Philadelphia.