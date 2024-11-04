Elections 2024

The race for the Senate: Here are the top races to watch

Republicans are favored to take control of the chamber thanks to a 2024 map of races that tilts disproportionately in the GOP’s favor. Here are the races to watch.

    By
  • Susan Davis, Deirdre Walsh, Claudia Grisales and Barbara Sprunt, NPR
    • November 4, 2024
President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 7. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This story originally appeared on NPR

Republicans are favored to take control of the chamber next year thanks to a 2024 election map that has Democrats defending seven seats in conservative or swing states and on offense just two in the safe Republican states of Texas and Florida.

Democrats narrowly control the Senate 51-49 today, but with West Virginia all but certain to flip Republican after the impending retirement of Sen. Joe Manchin who registered as an independent in May.

Here are the races to watch:

Arizona

Left: Republican candidate for US Senate Kari Lake speaks at a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley, Ariz. on Oct. 13. Right: US Representative Ruben Gallego, candidate for Senate, speaks during a Get-Out-The-Vote campaign rally in Tucson, Ariz., Oct.18. (Caitlin O’Hara/AFP via Getty Images; Rebecca Noble/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has consistently polled ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the closing weeks of the election. Gallego has performed particularly well among Latino voters who have a large, and growing, influence in the state.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Both parties poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the state that was considered the nexus of the battle for control of the Senate.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate